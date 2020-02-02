FG, U.S. to Sign Pact on Looted Assets

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN on Sunday departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations in the Office of the Minister disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The Minister is expected to, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sign a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America.

The agreement is for repatriation of 321m US dollars looted assets and as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

He said the meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and U.S.aimed at reviewing bilateral relations and

taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

“The meeting is not an ad hoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal affairs of the participating states.

Some other Nigerian government delegates expected to be part of the meeting include: the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others are National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk. (NAN)