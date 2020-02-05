FRSC warns fleet operators against speed device tampering

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned fleet operators who tamper with the calibrated Speed Limiting Devices (SLD) in their vehicles for economic benefits to desist or face the consequences.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi warned such operators to desist or risk confiscation of their vehicles and subsequent compulsory re-installation and calibration of such speed limiters.

He frowned at the dangerous act and directed Zonal Commanding Officers, Sector Commanders and Unit Commanders across the country to impound any vehicle caught in the act.

“These elements engage in such deadly acts for economic gains. They speed beyond the prescribed legal speed limit to make more trips within a short time at the detriment of the lives of their passengers and other road users.

“The perpetrators want to ridicule the achievement recorded by the Corps since the commencement of enforcement on the device.

“But the Corps will not allow such to prevail as tactical strategies have been put in place to impound such vehicles and make the drivers face the law accordingly.

“I have directed Commanding officers to impound all vehicles suspected to have altered the device in their vehicles and ensure that such vehicles re-calibrate the device before the vehicles are released and we shall be very strict and swift on this,” he said.

The Corps Marshal reiterated that FRSC identified speeding as a major contributory factor to road crashes and attendant casualties in the country.

He called on the public to always tune into the National Traffic Radio (NTR) 107.1FM to report any suspected case of speeding, obstruction or any emergency noticed on the road for immediate action.