Kano State Fire Service saves 5 lives, N63.6m goods in January

Kano, Feb.6, 2020 (NAN) The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday said it rescued five people and goods worth N63.6 million from 95 fire incidents in the month of January.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, however, said that one life was lost in one of the fire incidents.

He said “58 people were involved in road accidents, three fell inside well and the remaining 34 were involved in flood, domestic fire incidents among others”.

Muhammed said that under the period under review, properties valued at N37.6 million were destroyed while the service received six rescue calls and 10 false alarms from residents.

He attributed major causes of the inferno in the state to road accidents, use of inferior electrical materials, poor handling of electrical appliances, cooking gas and fireplace.

He advised the public to always use high quality electrical materials and be more cautious when handling fire related materials especially during the harmattan season to avert fire outbreaks. (NAN)