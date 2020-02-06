Police arraign bank employee, 30, over alleged N2.4m theft

A 30-year-old employee of Wema Bank Plc, Tojah Dimike, on Thursday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ekiti, charged with stealing N2.4 million, property of the bank.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and conversion of bank funds to personal use.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Jan. 23 and Jan. 28, at about 3.30 p.m. at Wema Bank PLC, Fajuyi Road in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, a staff of the bank, unlawfully stole the sum of N2.4 million belonging to Wema Bank PLC.

Akinwale also alleged the defendant converted the N2.4 million deposited by customers at Wema Bank PLC to his own use instead of paying it into the depositors’ accounts.

According to him, the offences contravened section 383 and were punishable under sections 390 and 249 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Emmanuel Sumonu, the Defence Counsel, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that the defendant would be present for sittings for his trial without fail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye , granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties.

Adegboye said one of the sureties must produce evidence of land ownership.

He adjourned the case until March 27 for hearing. (NAN)