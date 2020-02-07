Association Urges Ganduje to Provide Protective Cover for Medicine Dealers

The Nigeria Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers, Kano State Chapter, has called on Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to provide effective cover for the legitimate patent and proprietary medicine dealers operating in Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi market.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Executive Governor Kano State

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Hussain Labaran-Zakari made the call while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said the call was necessary in order to enable them to do their businesses without unnecessary harassment or victimization.

Zakari said the association had adopted proactive measures to bring sanity to the way the business was being conducted by preventing some undesirable elements to smear its reputation.

“Over the years the association was up and doing in complying with the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of its members in the business,” he said.



According to him, the time has come for Gov. Ganduje to support the patent and proprietary medicine dealers operating in the market in view of the spectacular role members of the association were contributing to the economic development of the State.

“Providing an enabling environment for the business to thrive will make dealers in the business to have a sense of belonging.



“I can tell everyone that our members are responsible and law-abiding at all times. Any time the government comes up with a certain policy or rules and regulations that are binding on our members, we always try to ensure strict compliance,” he said.



He said the major challenge facing the association was the issue of unnecessary victimization of its members from certain quarters in the name of sanitizing our business.

“We consider the issue of legality and legitimacy in conducting our business as paramount. We want our able governor to look into the complaint we have put forward in order to protect us,” Zakari said.

He said the association had set up a task force saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the conduct of members to avoid committing acts capable of smearing its reputation.



On the issue of relocating the patent and proprietary medicine dealers to the newly established Dangwauro market located on the outskirts of Kano, the chairman expressed the readiness of his members to relocate to the new site.



Also commenting, Alhaji Dahiru Matazu, a patron of the association, commended the state government over its efforts to ensure smooth relocation of the medicine dealers to the new market.

He, however, called on the governor to effect measures aimed at protecting the interest of the patent and proprietary medicine dealers

NAN