MCRP: World Bank trains contractors on environmental, social concerns in Yobe

0
News
February 7, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The World Bank (WB) on Tuesday began a 3-day training exercise to expose contractors to sensitive social and  environmental concerns in the execution of  the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) in  Yobe State.

Dr Francis Nwabofor, the MCRP-Social Development Specialist, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the exercise on Tuesday in Damaturu.

Nwabofor disclosed that the workshop was aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of the social and environmental requirements applied to projects financed by the bank.

He said that: “The knowledge will provide broad coverage of environmental and social issues including transparency, non – discrimination, social inclusion, public participation and accountability”.

Nwabofor added that the training was also designed to ensure strict adherence to the contract agreements on issues of social and environmental concerns.

Also speaking, Shauibu Maidala, MCRP Communication Specialist in the state, said the training would ensure that the beneficiaries of such projects and their environments were protected from the potential adverse impacts of the projects.

According to him, the participants were drawn from cross section of the contractors, construction firms and specialists from different fields. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.