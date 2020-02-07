MCRP: World Bank trains contractors on environmental, social concerns in Yobe

The World Bank (WB) on Tuesday began a 3-day training exercise to expose contractors to sensitive social and environmental concerns in the execution of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) in Yobe State.

Dr Francis Nwabofor, the MCRP-Social Development Specialist, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the exercise on Tuesday in Damaturu.

Nwabofor disclosed that the workshop was aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of the social and environmental requirements applied to projects financed by the bank.

He said that: “The knowledge will provide broad coverage of environmental and social issues including transparency, non – discrimination, social inclusion, public participation and accountability”.

Nwabofor added that the training was also designed to ensure strict adherence to the contract agreements on issues of social and environmental concerns.

Also speaking, Shauibu Maidala, MCRP Communication Specialist in the state, said the training would ensure that the beneficiaries of such projects and their environments were protected from the potential adverse impacts of the projects.

According to him, the participants were drawn from cross section of the contractors, construction firms and specialists from different fields. (NAN)

