NGO donates N317m to support 1,176 orphans in Sokoto

The International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO), on Friday flagged-off disbursement of N317 million assistance to 1,176 orphans in Sokoto state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries were from less privileged families across the 23 local government areas in the state.

Sen. Aliyu Wamako, anchor of the programme, said that it was started in 2009 with the registration of orphans in the state.

Wamako, represented by Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, former minister of Transport, said IIRO is a reputable donor organization that had executed many projects in the state.

Wamako said IIRO’s activities comprised building of Islamiya Schools, construction of Mosques and assisting the needy.

” The organization has come to implement the programme of giving scholarship to these orphans, which will serve as an assistance to enable them pursue education in their chosen careers,” Wamako said.

According to him, the gesture is empower the orphans to be educated and self reliant, so as to be useful members of the society.

Wamako called on the guardians of the benefiting orphans to have the fear of Allah and ensure judicious utilization of the funds.

” We shall remember that, we will account for our deeds in the Hereafter.

” I also like to call on all of us to dedicate whatever is within our means to assist orphans, widows and the less privileged in our society.

” This is because, no amount is too little and no amount is too much if it is given to the needy for the sake of Allah.”

The Senator commended the Organization, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the gesture and for all other projects executed in Sokoto State.

He further appealed to the organization to execute more projects and programmes in the state.

Mr Huzaifa Tahir, the IIRO representative, said that the assistance was for the 2011, 2012 and 2013 periods.

Tahir disclosed that each the beneficiary would get a minimum of N200,000 and a maximum of N400,000 to finance their education.

He said that the outstanding arrears from 2014, would be disbursed to the beneficiaries soon.

Sheikh Yahuza Tambuwal, Chief Imam of Uthman bin Affan Jumaat Mosque, Sokoto, in a lecture, admonished the Muslim Ummah to assist orphans, as enshrined in Islam.

He commended the sponsors for the effort and enjoined officials handling the programme to ensure transparency in their dealings.

Some of the beneficiaries, Ahmad Umar and Safiya Babuga, expressed appreciation over the gesture and said the funds would greatly boost their education and enhance their living. (NAN)