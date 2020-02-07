Yobe Workers to Receive Minimum Wage in February

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, on Thursday assured that the State Government will implement the new minimum wage for civil servants at the end of January.



Buni announced this in Damaturu, while swearing the reappointed Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali and eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The governor urged the appointees to be upright in their respective offices to help fast track development in the state.

Buni who also received report of the state committee on education, said the challenge of the Boko Haram insurgency had set back educational progress of the state by many years.

“The administration would immediately constitute Implementation Task Force comprising of relevant agencies and stakeholders to implement the recommendations of the report.

“This is because given the fierce urgency of the tasks at hand, we have no time to waste, we need to have schools that equip our children from the earliest ages with the skills they need to succeed in today’s very competitive world.

“We need to have an education system that could unleash our children’s power of imagination and give them the capacity to be who they want to be in their lives.

“There are so many children in many communities across the state who wake up everyday thinking and dreaming of becoming doctors, and engineers, and nurses, and teachers and architects.

“After so many attempts in the past, this is our opportunity to give our education sector the highest priority it deserves and provide access to the best possible education for our children,” he said.

Buni said government had commenced implementation of some of the recommendations of the committee with audit and verification of teachers.

“I have approved the establishment of science, engineering and mathematics schools in Damaturu, Nguru and Potiskum and a Teacher Training Centre in Damaturu to improve the capacity of teachers.

“About 2,200 teachers have received additional training so far,” Bunu said. (NAN)