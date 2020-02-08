NGF Salutes Emir of Zazzau on 45th Anniversary

(Photo: Haidar Studio)

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday congratulated the Emir of Zazzu, Dr Shehu Idris, for clocking 45 years on the throne.

NGF chairman, Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau, said the emir’s 45 fruitful years has brought peace, prosperity and stability not only to the people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State but the nation as a whole.

The chairman in a congratulatory message in Jos, issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, said:” in the more than four decades of leadership, Alhaji Idris has displayed passion, compassion, courage and selflessness in ruling his people by paying close attention to their needs and responding appropriately.

“He has pursued justice, peaceful coexistence, tolerance and nation building in a manner that has made Zaria a home for all,” he said.

Lalong also thanked the royal father for his support and wise counsel to various administrations in the country and in particular, to the Northern Governors’ Forum especially during difficult moments.

He also prayed God to grant the emir him good health, more wisdom and courage to continue to rule his people and serve Nigeria.