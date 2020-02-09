Gov. Bagudu Pledges to Complete Renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp

0
News
February 9, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has promised proactive steps to hasten completion of  renovation work at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Dakingari.Alhaji Murtala Habib, the Special Adviser to the governor on Scholarship and NYSC Matters,  stated thiswhile briefing newsmen on

Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.”We have almost completed the renovation of the permanent orientation camp and all the camp issues that had  been identified like water reticulation problems,” he said.Habib explained that the state government had taken measures to ensure that corps members have a hitch free and memorable experience in the state.While calling on the corp members  to accept their posting to the state and report to where ever they were posted without fear, Habib also urged them to be good ambassadors of the country and their families.“If you could recall, the governor had i  2019 promised to renovate the camp, work has already started and it will soon be completed within the shortest possible time,” the governor’s aid said. (NAN).

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.