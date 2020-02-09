Kogi Confirms 9 Cases of Lassa fever, 4 Deaths

0
Domestic, Health, News
February 9, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The Kogi State Ministry of Health has confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever with four deaths recorded since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state about a month ago.

Dr Austin Ojotule, the State Epidemiologist, disclosed this in statement in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to Ojotule, the state’s statistics on Lassa fever outbreak update as at Feb. 8, 2020, has a total of 31 suspected cases.

He said out of the 31 suspected cases of Lassa fever, one was probable, 17 negative, nine  confirmed, while five  had pending laboratory results.

He said that four  deaths had been recorded among the nine confirmed cases with Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 44.4 per cent; the percentage of deaths from the confirmed cases.

The official said that the nine confirmed cases were from five local government areas of Ibaji with two, Okene,  two, Idah, three, Okehi, one, and Igalamela Local Government Area, one.

He, however, noted that contact  tracing and follow-up were ongoing, adding that a total of 177 contacts had been line listed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lassa fever broke out in the state about a month ago. (NAN)

Posted by

Hinatufe Henry Solomon is a graduate of Computer Science, specialist in ICT Support Services. Henry is also proficient in use of most online journalism tools and Social media management. He currently serve as Information Technology Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.