Betting, God is against the act of Gambling for Christians

Pastor Moses Ezera of the Redeemed Peoples Mission, Rayfield branch, Jos, has condemned sports betting being patronised by some youths.

Ezera, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, described betting as an act of gambling carried out by idle minded people, adding that God is against the act of gambling for Christians.

“The people who indulge in the act of gambling have no plans for themselves, and as such, they can easily fall prey to various negative vices.

“Gambling has led some youths into committing suicide, as they borrowed monies to participate in the betting activity, but failed to get proceeds to enable them to pay back.

“The fact that few persons have won does not make it an option for youths to indulge in it as an option for making money and it is illegal in the sight of God,” he said.

The Cleric said that some people even indulged in an armed robbery to get money in order to put into the betting activity.

He, therefore, advised youths to learn skills to enable them to become self-reliant and even become employers of labour.

He also advised them against desperation for quick money such that they would abandon their skills or jobs.

Ezra then cautioned them to shun gambling generally, and have purpose and vision for their lives by working and learning skills, and God would bless their efforts.

NAN