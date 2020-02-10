Edo Government Lauds Empowerment 197 Women in Igarra by NPA

Edo Government has commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for empowering 197 women in Igarra, the Headquarter of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.



Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the commendation on Monday, when the beneficiaries took delivery of sewing and grinding machines.



Shaibu said the state government would continue to do those things that would make the communities and local government viable for business to thrive.

“Government business is to create an environment for all of us to do those things that God has deposited in us. We are upgrading and bringing in a lot of facilities to Akoko-Edo.

“I urge you all to take advantage of these machines given to you and also be an employer of labour, do not sell your machine,” he warned.

The deputy governor also commended the facilitator of the empowerment programme, Sen. Domingo Obende for joining state government in taking poor people off the street.



On his part, the representatives of the NPA, Mr Fadahunsi Temitope, said the government alone could not provide jobs for the people..

“NPA is targeting people who desire to start businesses with what it has provided for them,” he said.

Temitope said that the aim of their organisation was to reduce poverty in the country.



The facilitator of the programme, Sen. Obende, urged all the beneficiaries to make use of the machine judiciously.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Christy Pius, expressed delight to all those that made the empowerment programme possible, saying that they would ensure that they used it to put food on their tables.

(NAN)