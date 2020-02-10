Gov. Lalong, Plateau Senators, Reps, visit family of late Longjan

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau in company of Plateau Senators and House of Representatives members, have visited the family of Late Sen. Ignatius Longjan to commiserate with them on his demise, after a protracted illness.

Speaking at late Longjan’s residence on Monday in Abuja, Lalong described his death as the wish of God and urged the public to follow his footsteps.

“Accept his death as the wish of God, we thank God for his life and he died a happy death because he is resting with God,” he condoled with the family.

He assured the bereaved family that the state would not desert them in their moment of grief, noting that the senator had a kind heart.

Lalong also condoled with the people of his constituency and colleagues at the National Assembly, saying Longjan discharged his duties diligently as ambassador to many nations, Chief of staff and Deputy Governor of Plateau.

Speaking at the visit, Sen. Hezekiah Dimka representing Plateau Central, thanked the governor for his support in their time of grief, saying members of Plateau at the Ninth Assembly worked as a team for the progress of the state.

In his remarks, the Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Ahmed Idris Wase, representing Wase constituency prayed for comfort for the family.

He said the late Longjan had good relationship with people and had improved many lives.

Wase lauded the leadership skills of the late senator, describing him as a man of peace and commended Lalong for his kindness at their moment of grief.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of Plateau at the National Assembly also paid Lalong a condolence visit at his official residence in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, representing Plateau North, described Longjan as an embodiment of gentility.

He also described Longjan as a man of the people who believed in Plateau, Nigeria and the global community, where he served in building ties as a seasoned diplomat to many nations.

“The Lord has taken him, after accomplishing his life mission and we were previleged to be Senators with him. Encomiums were showered on him by the Senate president and other colleagues.

“We submit to the will of God,” he said.

He prayed against the death of any member of the National Assembly, saying too many deaths have been recorded recently in the legislature.

Respinding, Lalong thanked the members of the National Assembly for the visit, saying the death of Longjan is an opportunity for them to cement their relationship for the progress of the state.

He said his death has created a vacuum that may never be filled, saying the solidarity from the National Assembly showed he had a good working relationship with his colleagues.

He urged the Plateau members of the ninth Assembly to have an interactive session with the Executive in order to facilitate the implementation of programmes for the progress of the state.

NAN reports that former members of the National Assembly also joined their colleagues during the condolence visit to the Late Longjan’s family

NAN further reports that the senator, until his death was representing Plateau Southern Zone at the Senate.

He served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Governor from 2011 to 2015 in Gov. Jonah Jang’s administration. (NAN)