NAF neutralises some key insurgents’ leaders in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has neutralised some key Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Saturday.

Daramola explained that this was achieved on Feb. 8 when fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE obliterated a compound in the settlement where the leaders had assembled for a meeting.

” The air strike was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHT leaders had converged at the target compound for a meeting over the weekend.

” Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which confirmed the meeting venue, also observed several BHTs in and around other buildings in the vicinity of the compound.

” Bombs from the detailed attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the compound and surrounding structures as well as the neutralisation of their BHT occupants,” he said.

Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations. (NAN)