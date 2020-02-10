No Lassa Fever Patient in FUTA Health Centre – Official

) The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) says there is no Lassa fever patient in its health centre contrary to report being circulated on the social media.

Mr Adebanjo Adegbenro, the Deputy Director of Corporate Communication, FUTA, denied the rumour of patients with the fever in the institution’s health facility in a statement on Monday in Akure.

“We want to debunk unfounded rumour captioned “Lassa Fever Hits FUTA Health Centre,” being spread on the social media.

“The rumour is unfounded, baseless and false in its entirety.

“FUTA health centre is not a diagnostic or treatment bay for Lassa fever and as such does not harbour patients of the ailment or persons undergoing investigations relating to it,’’ Adegbero said.

According to him, the institution has taken proactive measures to educate students, staff and the school community on the nature and presentations of the disease and its preventive measures.

“The enlightenment programme is still ongoing as the health centre continues its collaboration with other relevant heath authorities and stakeholders in the fight to curtail the spread and eventual eradication of the dreaded disease in the country.

“It should be clear that the Lassa fever outbreak in the country is a serious health challenge and unfounded rumour or scare mongering will be counterproductive,’’ he stated.(NAN)