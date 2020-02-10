Yobe Govt. offers N38m scholarship to 69 law students

News
February 10, 2020
Yobe government has offered N38.4 million scholarship to 69 law graduates going for studies at Nigerian Law School in various campuses across the country.

Gov. MaiMala Buni of Yobe while addressing the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Damaturu said, “The 69 beneficiaries will receive a cumulative package of about N38.4 million.

“In order to support you to achieve, the Yobe State Government is taking responsibility for your registration and tuition fees and your wardrobe allowance.

“Our administration would also provide you with the books and computers that you need to study and to succeed.”, Buni said.

Buni also urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the state.

“ I therefore encourage you to dig in, and to study hard, and to roll up your sleeves.

“I encourage you to do your best so that one year from now, all of us here in the state will be so proud of you,” the governor said.

Dr. Abubakar Kagu, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Scholarship Board commended the gesture by the Yobe Governor.

“Thank you for keeping true to your pledge that the younger generation of Yobe indigenes would be given every support and opportunity to explore their potentials,” he said. (NAN)

