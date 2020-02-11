Abule Osun Residents Applaud Lagos Fire Operatives Over Tanker Fire Prevention

Some Abule Osun Lagos residents on Tuesday applauded the efforts of the operatives of the Lagos State Fire Service in quelling a 17,000 litres diesel (AGO) tanker fire on Monday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that a truck conveying AGO inward Ojo Barracks along the Badagry Expressway caught fire while in motion at the Abule Osun bus stop.

Mrs Beatrice Mordi, whose furniture showroom was adjacent to the incident spot, said her life time investment would have been razed if not for the quick intervention of the operatives.

“If this content of the tanker has exploded most of the shops in this area will be affected and people will lose valuables to fire.

“Thank God some people that saw it happen called the fire fighters early enough and thank God for their coming in time too.

“I have goods worth over N7 million in my showroom therefore I salute the operatives for being responsive,’’ she said.

Mr Nonso Ibe, a stationary seller at the market said that the incident occurred when traders were not in their shops around 5.30 a.m.

According to him, without the prompt response of the operatives through a distress call of people around the place helped the situation, if not, the damage would not have been small.

“This emergency toll free numbers are working as we come to market we saw what happened and were surprised that the operatives can be this swift in their actions.

“We inquired for the phone number there were reached with, believe me, it was just 003,’’ he said.

“If this is the way the operatives have been working loss of property worth millions of naira through fire and human casualties yearly will not happen and the public talk against fire fighters will disappear,’’ Mr Edu Amado another trader said.

The Acting Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye had said that the organisation would focus on fire prevention measures to halt the spate of incidents in the state.

(NAN)