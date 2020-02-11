EFCC Arraigns Adoke, Aliyu again, Released on Bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on February 10, 2020, arraigned the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke and Abubakar Aliyu for the second time on a seven-count charge, bordering on money laundering, bribery and abuse of office before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, to which they pleaded not guilty. .

The alleged crimes for which the defendants are being prosecuted have to do with the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, involving Shell and Eni. .

Adoke was picked up at the airport upon arrival from United Arab Emirates on December 19, 2019, and was arraigned on a 42-count charge at the FCT High Court, Gwagwalada presided over by Justice Kutigi. .

On Monday, February 10, prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, told the court that there was an amended charge of January 14, which was filed on January 15, 2020, and he thereafter applied that the charge be read to the defendants for their pleas to be taken.

The defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges. Sanga prayed the court to remand them in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Service pending the determination of their bail applications.

