EU, UNICEF Renovate 39 Health Facilities in Bauchi State-official

0
News
February 11, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

(NAN) European Union (EU) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have renovated 39 health facilities in various locations in Bauchi State.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Bauchi, Dr Bhanu Pathak disclosed this on Tuesday while handing over one  of the facilities at  Gadau town in Bauchi State.

Pathak explained that the facilities renovated were among the 162 facilities targeted for rehabilitation in the state before the end of 2021.

Pathak said UNICEF had also supported non governmental organisations working in the state with capacity buildings and other facilities.

He said that over 20,000 persons were expected to benefit from Gadau facility due to its proximity to the state-owned University in Gadau.

Pathak urged the staff posted to man the facility to start rendering services to the people.

Dr Rulwanu Mohammad, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), said that UNICEF was also providing drugs and equipment to 323 health facilities in the state.

Mohammad said UNICEF was spending N72 million annually on routine immunisation in the state.

He said that Nigeria State Health Investment Project (N-SHIP) in its efforts to boost health delivery had renovated 204 hospitals and primary health facilities in the state.

The chairman advised husbands against preventing their wives from attending health facilities.

He urged the men to ensure  their wives benefitted from routine immunisation, family planning and other services rendered by the facilities.

He commended UNICEF and other organisations for the assistance rendered to the state. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.