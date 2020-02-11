Legal Aid Council Receives 16 Cases in January

Kano,Feb.11, 2020 (NAN) The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Kano Office, on Tuesday says it has received 16 cases from indigent people in the month of January.

The State Coordinator of the council, Alhaji Mukhtar Kabo, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, disclosed that the cases comprised 14 criminal and two civil.

NAN reports that the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria was established to assist indigent people who could not afford to pay for legal services.

According to Kabo, out of the cases, four criminal and one civil were completed.

The coordinator said that some of the civil cases were resolved out-of-court.

He said that other cases bordered on land disputes, marriage issues and debt recovery.