Teenager Sent 3 Months to Prison for Stealing Alcohol

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced a teenager, Isaac Johnson, to three months imprisonment for stealing distilled alcoholic drink worth N17,200.

Magistrate Sam Obaleye, sentenced Johnson, after he pleaded guilty to stealing, burglary and conspiracytheft and begged the court for leniency.

Obaleye gave the convict an option to pay N20,000 as fine.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cpl. Titi Olatoye, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offence on Feb15,2019 at about 9 p.m. at Chelsea Area, Ota, Ogun.

She said that the convict and his accomplices broke into a shop, belonging to the complainant, Eric Success and to stoke steal the alcoholic beverage worth N17,200.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) 416 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

NAN