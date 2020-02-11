Thai Army to Make Changes After Soldier Conducts Mass Shooting

Thailand’s army chief promised changes to the military’s procedures after a soldier who felt cheated by his commanding officer carried out a mass shooting that left 29 people dead.

Army Chief Apirat Kongsompong said at a Tuesday news briefing that the army would open up a channel for soldiers to file complaints against their commanding officers.

Kongsompong said in response to the deadliest shooting the country has seen which also left 58 others injured.

The gunman, identified as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma, embarked on a killing spree targeting soldiers, police and civilians after stealing heavy weapons from a military base in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

He was shot dead by police on Sunday at a mall where he had holed up for hours.

The shootings started on Saturday when he reportedly killed his commanding officer and the officer’s mother-in-law.

“The motive for the perpetrator in this case was that the he did not receive fair treatment from his commanding officer and relatives.

“A land deal had been made and the agreements were not fulfilled in terms of payment, the breach of contract led to the incident and murder of the other party,’’ Apirat said.

He choked back tears during several parts of the news briefing.

(dpa/NAN)