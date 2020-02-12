Need for Collaboration Between OPTS and DPR

The Director/CEO of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Engr. Sarki Auwalu MNSE played host to the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) group of the lagos chamber of commerce in Abuja today.

The group which comprised of chief executive officers of international oil companies was led by its chairman, Mr. Lopato Fabilo , Managing Director of Nigeria Agip Oil company.

The Director reiterated the need for collaboration between the OPTS and DPR to achieve government’s aspiration for the oil and gas industry. He promised to always carry the industry along in the discharge of DPR’s Regulatory mandate.

The Director assured the group that critical issues bordering on their operations are being addressed by DPR in order to drive more investments in the oil and gas industry

He stated that DPR was putting together necessary regulatory framework to achieve the objective of lowering production cost.

He promised the visitors that DPR will continue to provide incentives to support all players in the sector to drive economic growth.

The Chairman of the OPTS on behalf of the team congratulated the Director on his appointment and expressed their readiness to collaborate and support the Director in realising his mandate for DPR.

Other members of the team were Mr. Osagie okunbor Managing Director SPDC, Mr. Paul Mcgrath Managing Director MPN, Mr. Jeff Ewing Managing Director Chevron, Mr. Patrick Olinma Executive Director Total and Mr. Bunmi Toyobo Executive Director OPTS.