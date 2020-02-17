Court Remands Trader for Allegedly Smuggling 180 bags of Banned Foreign Rice

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Monday ordered that trader, Kabir Folorunso, or allegedly smuggled-in 180 bags of banned foreign rice, be remanded in a correction centre, pending bail.

Ajoku ordered the defendant, who hails from Ogbomoso, in Oyo state, to be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre after he had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She adjourned the case until April 23, for bail application and fixed Apri, 26 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, Counsel to the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Musa Onimisi, told the court that the defendant was arraigned on a charge bordering on unlawful dealing in contraband.

He alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 19, 2019, on the Ogbomoso-Igbeti road, Oyo State.

He told the court the operatives of the customs service apprehended the defendant, as he allegedly tried to smuggle in the 180 bags of banned imported rice in an ash-coloured truck with Reg. no. STA11XA.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 164 (A) of Custom and Excise Act 2004. (NAN)