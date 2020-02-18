Nigeria, India strengthen collaboration on defence capability

In moves to deepen defence relations between Nigeria and India, the Nigerian army and Indian Ordnance Factory Board have initiated moves to strengthen defence capabilities.

The Deputy Director General, Export, Indian Ordnance Factory Board, Mr Prakash Agarwala, disclosed this during a visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Agarwala said there was the need for Nigeria to benefit from the quality military hardware being produced in the factory.

According to him, the Indian Ordinance Factory is the biggest producers of hardware in India and second largest in Asia.

“Nigeria is one of the friendly countries with special relationship with India. As part of the policies, there are many areas we can work together to deepen the growth in the Defence area.

“We can offer the hardware directly from the factory,” he said.

Responding, Buratai said Nigeria and India had maintained good relationship dated back several decades ago.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said the visit would further consolidate the relationship between the Nigerian army and Indian defence industry.

He said the two countries could collaborate to exploit the full benefits of factory.

According to him, there are areas we can work together like inspecting arms and other opportunities.(NAN)