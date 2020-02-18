Ogun Assembly Seeks Comprehensive Database for Okada Riders

The Ogun Assembly, on Tuesday, called on the executive arm to create a database for the regulation of the activities of Okada riders as a way of forestalling security threat in the state.



The resolution followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Mr Oludaisi Elemide during plenary in Abeokuta, after the lawmakers had debated the influx of okada riders from neighboring states.



Elemide, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, expressed concern over the security threat posed by the activities of the unregulated motorcycle and tricycles riders who had migrated into virtually all parts of the state.



He also expressed worries over the operations of the motorcycle and tricycle riders, most of whom he described as strangers.

Elemide stressed the need for proper identification of all riders through provision of registered jacket with tracking number, for their easy identification by security and regulatory agencies, including the state ministry of transport.



The lawmaker sought for the inclusion of community development associations (CDAs) in the implementation of the resolution.

He noted that the inclusion of CDAs would create a more-coordinated database that would contain all security information about the riders.

Other lawmakers, who also contributed to the debate, noted that the resolution would improve the transport sector through the creation of a comprehensive data gathering system that would monitor all road taxes accruable to government.



They added that the proposed database would ensure proper monitoring and regulations of the activities of the riders, thereby curbing crimes and criminalities, including robberies and kidnappings.



Responding, the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, said that the Parks and Garages Development Board (PAGADEB) should be empowered to carry out the implementation of the resolution for effective and proper coordination.

Oluomo said that the resolution was to curtail the possible security threat occasioned by the recent ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders in Lagos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion was adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker.

(NAN)