Ekiti Partners World Bank to Tackle Ecological Challenges

News
February 19, 2020
 (NAN) The Ekiti Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, says the state government is partnering with the World Bank  to proffer solutions  to the ecological challenges in the state.

Agbeyo stated this on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti while addressing newsmen on efforts to combat flooding in the state.

The commissioner said government and  World Bank officials had inspected  the flood ravaged areas and had mapped out  sites  for construction.

He lamented that many residents often dump their building materials by the road side and litter the streets with refuses.

“ Residents should desist from  dumping granite, debris, refuse and other construction materials on the roadside as these block drainage channels,”  he said

Agbeyo said that all hands must be on deck to tackle the flood, urging that   ”people should play their roles by doing the right thing at the right time.”

He warned that anyone caught dumping refuse on the road median would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The commissioner also reiterated that the state government would  provide a conducive environment for residents of the state. (NAN)

