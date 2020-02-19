Free medical Surgery: West African College of Surgeons treat 295 patients in Kebbi

The West African College of Surgeons (WACS) in collaboration with Kebbi Government provided free medical treatment to 295 patients in the state.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the free medical outreach commenced on Feb. 9,

targeting more than 200 patients from the 21 local government areas of the state.The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Mohammed, made the disclosure at a brief closing ceremony to wrap-up the programme at the state Medical Centre, Kalgo on Sunday that many patients benefitted from the surgery.He added that “from the onset of the outreach till date,

over 295 patients have been treated successfully and are receiving medications at their various domains.”Mohammed thanked Gov. Atiku Bagudu “for the concern and financial support toward providing free healthcare to people of the state.”The commissioner also commended the surgeons for considering the state as one of their areas for service to humanity.

The wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Women to the governor, Hajiya Zahra’u Wali, said that the exercise recorded significant impact, especially on the lower class of people who could not afford to pay the bills of their different operations.She thanked the governor for the effort in ensuring that WACS carried out the programme in the state.

Director of Medical Services in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr Shehu Koko, commended the medical team for the effort in making the exercise a successful one.He said “the medical partnership programme between WACS and the state government has inspired young people of the state to be more professional and an opportunity for patients who cannot afford surgeries.”According to him, over 42 patients with obstetrics and gynaecology related ailments were treated.“We conducted general and paediatric surgery on 77 patients, plastic surgery on 10 patients, ear, nose and throat surgery on 14, maxillofacial on seven patients, urology on six, dental on 74 and opthalmology on 65 patients,” Koko said. (NAN).