NIS conducts strategic evaluation of Nigeria visa policy 2020

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has conducted a strategic appraisal and evaluation of the Nigeria Visa policy 2020.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

James said that the strategic discussion was to adopt a robust approach to address likely impediments in order to ensure smooth operation and facilitation.

James said that the deliberations and appraisal on the Operational status of the Visa Policy 2020 was also to deepen discussion on public engagement and sensitisation.

He added that it was to meet with Visa dynamics of reciprocity, waiver and other diplomatically acceptable processes and standards that would make Nigerians beneficiaries of same and Non-Nigerians enjoy seamless service and facilitation.

“Nigeria, one of the fastest growing economy is attracting investors, tourists, artists, clerics, experts and skilled people from around the globe.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora are most considered to benefit positively from the Nigeria Visa policy 2020 due to the added value of easing their return even when they hold passport of other countries other than Nigeria.



“In countries that does not accept dual citizenship, the robust visa policy is tailored to address all areas of interest, endeavors and status with machineries put in place to ensure security is not compromised.

“Visa as a major tool used by nations to control human mobility, is been embroidered by the NIS to ensure safer border control for a safe Nation,” he said.



NAN reports that a total of 16 Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG) from the 8 zonal offices and the NIS Headquarters with 76 Comptrollers from all the formations of the service were in attendance at the discussion. (NAN)