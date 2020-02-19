President Buhari presides over FEC as Ministries of Power, Trade make presentations

0
News
February 19, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

Abuja, Feb. 19, 2020 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Image

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Power as well as Trade and Investment are scheduled to make presentations on their activities in the past 100 days.

Others expected to make presentation at the meeting include the Ministry of Aviation and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Those in attendance of the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, and cabinet ministers. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.