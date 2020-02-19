President Buhari presides over FEC as Ministries of Power, Trade make presentations

Abuja, Feb. 19, 2020 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Power as well as Trade and Investment are scheduled to make presentations on their activities in the past 100 days.

Others expected to make presentation at the meeting include the Ministry of Aviation and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Those in attendance of the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, and cabinet ministers. (NAN)