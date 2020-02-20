Civil servant docked for alleged reckless driving, causing road obstruction

The Police, on Thursday, arraigned a 42-year-old civil servant, Doris Adaku, at a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving and causing obstruction on the highway.

Adaku, of Kubwa Phase 4, Abuja, is standing trail on a three-count charge of causing obstruction on public highway by reckless and inconsiderate driving, driving without car particulars and failure to obey hand signal.

The Police Prosecutor, Peter Ejike of FCT Command, said that on Feb. 19 at about 8:48 pm., the defendant drove a Honda Accord vehicle, with registration number RSH 618 PJ, along Gwarimpa/Life Camp roundabout.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant drove the said vehicle on a public highway in a manner that was dangerous to other road users.

He told the court that the defendant drove recklessly and refused to obey the hand signal of the commissioner of police, FCT command’s convoy.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 29(1) and (18), and Section 68(1) of R.T.A.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Chinyere Nwecheonwu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu said that the surety must be a civil servant of any grade level from any civil service commission apart from the education sector.

She added that the surety must also provide his or her first appointment letter, last promotion letter, confirmation letter as well as identification card for siting and verification by the court officials.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the matter till March 24, for hearing. (NAN)

Posted by Abdul Jimoh Currently in Social Media platform of NTA, Largest TV in Africa. Iam a graduate of Mass Communication with special interest on social media and Online Editor and a Reporter.