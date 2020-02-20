Sanusi Calls on States to Enact Laws to Address Rate of Divorce

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, has called on state governments to enact laws that would address the worsening rate of divorce and other marital challenges in Nigeria.

According to Sanusi, the call became necessary to enable authorities compel parents to take care of their families. He was speaking on Thursday at a National Conference on Repositioning the Muslim Family for National Development held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Emir also advocated that the law should provide for a stiffer penalty to parents that allowed their children to roam the streets. “If you cannot maintain a child, do not give birth; if you cannot maintain a wife, do not marry her; if you cannot maintain a servant, do not employ him and if you do so there should be some consequences for such action,” he said.

In his remark, the President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give a matching order to state governors to address social problems in their states. Abubakar, who is also the Sultan of Sokoto, appealed to the stakeholders to ensure that the recommendations reached at the end of the conference were implemented to reduce the rate of divorce and other marital problems in the society.

On her part, the Chairperson of Northern Governors Wives Forum, Mrs Amina Sani Bello of Niger, emphasised the need to inculcate moral values into the family. Bello said that the governors wives were working hand-in-hand with the Universal Basic Education Board at the state levels, to address girl-child education. The conference is expected to provide workable solutions to the prevailing social problems such as domestic violence, drug abuse, divorce and parenting. It is expected that the conference will provide far-reaching recommendations to the issue of “Almajiri” and other marital challenges.