New Appeal Court Complex Commissioned in Yola

A new complex of Court Appeal Yola division comprising Adamawa and Taraba states had been commissioned on Friday in a colorful ceremony that attracted former chief Justice of the federation Justice Mahmud Mohammed among other serving Justices and Judges from across the country.

Speaking during the ceremony at the premises of the new complex in Yola, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri appreciated the Court of Appeal for building the new complex in Yola, at a time when concerted efforts are being made by governments towards repositioning the judicial system in the country.

The Governor described the judiciary which as the last hope of the common man and noted that the making of Yola division of court of appeal for Adamawa and Taraba states has achieved the aim of judiciary in bring justice closer to the people and for the speedy dispensation of justice.

He said the two states will assist the division by providing the enabling and conducive environment in ensuring that it works satisfactorily and revealed that government will liaise with the Presiding Justice of the Yola Court of Appeal to determine the immediate needs of the complex with a view to assist it.

He congratulated the President of the Nigerian Courts of Appeal for her contributions to the growth and development of the judiciary beginning from her lower bench and rising up to her present status and congratulated her on her birthday.

In her remark, the President Nigerian Courts of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa who went down memory lent her experiences as the first Presiding Justice of the court in Yola, acknowledged the brotherliness existed in the court that gave birth to the building of the new edifice.

Justice Bulkachuwa enumerated that the new complex comprising the library, court halls, litigation office, press gallery, among others also commended the two committee of judiciary for appropriating adequate amount required for the project that ensured the magnificent structure of the court.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Presiding Justice of Yola division of the Court of Appeal, Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa described completion of the beautiful edifice as a landmark achievement and commended Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa for initiating the project during her stay in Adamawa as Presiding Justice of the court.

Highlight of the event was tributes in honour of Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, the out going President Nigerian Courts of Appeal as she retires from service and cutting of cake in respect of her birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, the President Nigerian Courts of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa alongside her entourage had earlier paid a courtesy call to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Government House, Yola where she told him that they were in Yola for the commissioning ceremony of the new complex of the Appeal Court.

She declared that before the completion of the permanent site, the Yola division of the Appeal Court has been in existence since twenty ten at the Women Development Centre, Yola and since then there has been working collaboration between the court and governments of Adamawa and Taraba states.

Responding Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

thanked the President of the Courts of Appeal for the visit and saluted Justice Bulkachuwa for serving the country and her dedication and integrity in service delivery and declared that the people of Adamawa will continue to pray for her success having come from the north east sub region.