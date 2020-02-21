Nigeria’s Border Land Closure: President Roch Kabore visits Aso Rock, meets Nigerian leader

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed–door meeting with President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kabore, who arrived the presidential villa at about 3.10p.m, was received at the forecourt of the villa by President Buhari.

NAN reports that though the agenda of the meeting between the Nigerian leader and the visiting president was unknown, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on some regional and continental matters including the Nigeria’s border land closure.

NAN reports that the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had on Feb. 9 constituted a committee, headed by President Kabore of Burkina Faso, to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours.

The decision to set up the committee, according to Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, was agreed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at an extraordinary session of ECOWAS leaders convened on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit to discuss the issue and other pressing regional matters.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, told journalists after the three-hour closed door session that the meeting was attended by President Buhari and chaired by the ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.(NAN)