NASFAT tasks Muslim women on good conduct

The Nasiru Lahi-l- Fatih Society (NASFAT), an Islamic group, in Lagos on Monday enjoined Muslim women in the country to exhibit good conduct at all times.The NASFAT Women Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Suwebat Kupolati, gave the advice in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the society, Mr Akeem Yusuf, to mark the end of the Hijab Day.She also appealed to the government to ensure equal rights were given to Muslim women who wear hijab as granted their counterparts, adding that hijab wearing is part of Islamic dress code.“We have always reminded our women to be of good conduct because we are all ambassadors of Islam and everybody is looking at us when we wear hijab,” she said.“We created hashtag hijab story on Instagram telling ladies between 12 to 25 years old to share their real life experience on difficulties wearing hijab.“We received 46 videos and three ladies were selected and given gifts to round off the world hijab day,” she said.She said NASFAT also visited schools across the country to sensitise the girls on the need to wear hijab.She said NASFAT would continue to sensitise the public most especially Muslims on the importance of wearing hijab.“It is in the Qur’an and we must obey Allah so we will continue to sensitise the public,” she said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hijab day is celebrated every Feb. 1.Series of activies to commemorate the event by NASFAT ended on Feb. 23. (NAN)

