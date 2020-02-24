On The Spot Assessment: Governor Fintiri Visits Garkida, Assures Community of Reinforced Security, Palliatives

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Sunday visited the ancient town of Garkida in Gombi local government to commiserate with the people over attacks on the area carried out by suspected Boko Haram insurgents causing huge devastation.

The terrorists, according to sources, infiltrated the town through Bijibiji village round 5:30 pm Friday and started shooting sporadically where police barracks, churches and houses were set ablaze, in addition, they looted pharmaceutical shops and foodstuff.

The affected areas visited by the Governor included Garkida General Hospital, Garkida Development Area, Church of Brethren, Living Faith Church, Anglican Church, Police Station, some schools and houses and other numerous places.

At the General Hospital Garkida, the Governor was taken round by an official of the hospital to affected sections such as Consulting Rooms, Accident and Emergency Unit and Pharmacy Main Store, where he was told that the insurgents has burnt the hospital Ambulance and another vehicle.

Speaking to journalists shortly after rounding up the assessment, Governor Umaru Fintiri described the situation as devastating and sympathetic and thanked the military personnel stationed in the area for their gallant performance during the attack.

Governor Umaru Fintiri explained that his visit was to commiserate with the people and assess the damages done by the terrorists so that the government will soon start rebuilding the area with a view to bringing back normalcy in the town.

He described the level of damage as huge and appealed to the federal government and development partners to come to the aid of the area reiterating that his administration will empower more vigilantes to complement the efforts of the military in securing the Garkida and the state in general.

Contributing, the Brigade Commander Twenty Three Armored Brigade Yola, Brigadier General Sani Mohammed confirmed that the soldiers in the area have done their best in fighting the insurgents where a soldier lost his life and another one sustain degrees of injury.

In an interview, the Chairman of Gombi local government and member representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Engineer Dimas Shakel and Honourable Japheth Kefas called on governments to come to the aid of the people by rehabilitating the damaged facilities.

Some residents of Garkida, Yusuf Garba, Umaru Hamidu, Durkuwa Mu’azu while speaking to journalists recounted how the insurgents attacked the area and stay for over three hours perpetrating their heinous act and called on the government to strengthen security in the area.

The Governor was accompanied during the visit by the Secretary to the State Government Malam Bashir Ahmad, Chief of Staff Government House, Yola Professor Maxwell Gidado, Commissioners and other senior government officials.



