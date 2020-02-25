Akeredolu Distributes 5,000 Free Eye Glasses in Ondo

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, commenced the distribution of 5,000 free eye glasses as part of the activities marking his administration’s third anniversary in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free eye glasses, under an initiative, tagged: “Igo Aketi”, were distributed in Akure, the state capital.



While emphasising the importance of eye glasses, Akeredolu said that straining the eye could destroy it, adding that anyone who could not see clearly should go for eye glasses to correct the defects.

He also spoke of his administration’s infrastructural development initiative and promised to continue to develop the state and leave it better than he met it.

NAN reports that the governor did a symbolic presentation of the eye glasses to few beneficiaries, namely: Kayode Joeseph, Famakinwa Olayinka, Ogundare Florence and Iyabo Akingbulure, to kick start the distribution process across the state.

NAN also reports that free eye screening had earlier been done across the state, after which some were penciled down for free eye glasses, some referred for treatment, while others were scheduled for surgery, which would be conducted later in the year.

The Director-General, Technical Aid Corps, Dr Pius Osunyikanmi, described the present administration’s achievements in the last three years, particularly in terms of infrastructural development, as unprecedented.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, said, “the programme was to give out free 1,500 glasses but by the time the screening exercise started, it was discovered that those qualified to collect glasses were more. So it was increased to 5,000.’’

Adeyeye, who is also the Chairman, ‘Igo Aketi’ initiative, explained that about 8,000 people had been screened in about local government areas, adding that the remaining five council areas would be done after the anniversary.

He said that 300 glasses were distributed in Akure metropolis, while other towns would begin to receive theirs from Feb. 26.

Adeyeye added that there were plans for free eye surgery and treatment for those with eye challenges that were beyond the scope of eye glasses, later in the year.

Mrs Iyabo Akingbulure, who spoke on behalf the beneficiaries, commended the governor for deeming it fit to empower the less-privileged, who could not afford the cost of eye care.

She also commended Akeredolu for the people-oriented programmes which, she said, his administration had been executing in the last three years. (NAN)