Fintiri Distributes 10 Utility Vehicles to Military, Honours Fallen Heroes

(Photo Credit: Domiya)

Barely three days after attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Garkida community, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Monday marched his words with action by distributing ten Toyota Land Cruisers to the military to help them in the fight against insurgents in the state.

Similarly, the Governor out of the pledged and magnanimity of his administration to honour the fallen heroes has donated two million naira each to the families of the two soldiers who were killed during the Garkida attacks to help them cater their children education.



(Photo Credit: Domiya)



(Photo Credit: Domiya)

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who made the presentations in the Government House, Yola explained that government will continue to support the Nigeria Army in its efforts to fight insurgency, cattle, rustling, armed banditry and other criminality bedeviling the state.

He said his administration will continue to support the military in protecting the country from any aggression and called on all relevant stakeholders in Adamawa to cooperate with security in fighting insurgency that has devastated especially the north east sub region.

He commended the military personnel for repelling the Boko Haram in Garkida and stressed that government will continue to give the renewed fight against insurgency in Adamawa the desired support it deserves for peace and tranquility in the society.

Responding shortly after receiving the vehicles, the Brigade Commander Twenty Three Armoured Brigade, Yola, Brigadier General Sani Mohammed expressed delight with the donation and thanked the Governor for the support.



(Photo Credit: Domiya)

He promised that the military will use the vehicles for the purpose intended adding that the command will soon convey information about the gesture to the Chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai.