Niger Govt. Mulls Reactivation of Baro-Minna Rail line -SSG

Minna, Feb. 25, 2020 (NAN) Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State has initiated a high level contact with the Federal Ministry of Transport and the South Korean government to reactivate the rail line from Baro to Minna.

The Secretary to the State Government,(SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed this during a press conference as part of activities for the preparation of the Niger state Urban Policy in Minna on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Niger government is seeking financial support from South Korean Government and technical assistance of UN-Habitat to prepare the State Urban Policy (SUP).

Matane, who is also the Chairman, Technical Support Team for the SUP, noted that linking the rail line from Baro to Minna would boost the economy activities of the state.

“As the Baro Port will commence operation, passenger transportation will also commence on the route and a prospect of establishing a Dry Port in Minna,” he said.

The SSG, explained that the formulation of the SUP would address issues in various sectors such as social development, education, agriculture and road and rail transportation network.

He added that other issues to be addressed were provision of mass and affordable housing, introduction of green economic development, enhancing capacity of local governments and internal revenue generation of the state and local government areas. (NAN)