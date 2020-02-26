Covid-19 outbreak claims first French victim

France has recorded the first death of a French citizen from the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), the country’s general director of health Jerome Salomon says.

The victim was a 60-year-old Frenchman who was tested for the disease on Tuesday night at a Paris hospital in a very serious condition and died overnight, Salomon said.

Including the dead man, three new cases were identified overnight bringing the total number of diagnosed infections with the new coronavirus to 17, he salmon.

One of the other two was coming back from the northern Italian region of Piedmont.

Salomon said further information would be available this evening.

An 80-year old Chinese tourist also died from Covid-19 in France earlier this month, the first fatality on European soil. (dpa//NAN)