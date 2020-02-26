FLASH: Tight security as Supreme Court hears APC’s motion to review judgment on Lyon

News
February 26, 2020
There was tight Security in and around the Three Arms in Abuja as the Supreme Court on Tuesday hears an application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) a review of its Feb. 13, judgment disqualifying the party’s candidate in the last governorship election in Bayelsa, David Pereworimin Lyon.

Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, led the team of lawyers for Lyon and deputy.

Also in court is the Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Duoye Diri, National Chairman of the APC, comrade Adams Oshiomhole.(NAN)

