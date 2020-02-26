Gombe to partner GBB on Website Standardisation in MDAs

Gombe State has said that the state wants to collaborate with the Galaxy Backbone (GBB) on standardisation of website in its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA).

The Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Gombe State, Mrs Aisha Umar, said this when she led a delegation of her management team to GBB headquarters on a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umar explained that the Governor of the state had approved the standardisation website in preparation for the take off of e-governance and e-council so as to achieve a wider coverage by the GBB.

The Commissioner, however, pleaded with the Managing Director, GBB, Prof. Mohammed Abubakar, to build an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub for people of the state to leverage on.

She, however, explained that the visit was for partnership and growth between the state and GBB even though the two had been in synergy with each other.

“Presently our State website is domiciled here and our efficient and effective governor has given approval for Standardisation of the website of all MDAs in preparation for the take off of E-governance and E-council.

“Our website is hosted and managed by the GBB, the hotspot in government house is also managed by Galaxy.

“So there are a lot of things that we can work together and see what we can achieve,” she said.

In his remarks, the MD of GBB, Abubakar said that e-governance, e-commerce and e-health had to be promoted so that the Federal Government would be completely digitised.

He said that the government came up with second cardinal pillar of the digital economy policy that was launched in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was digital inclusion and would help to drive ICT in the country.

He assured the delegates that GBB would give 100 per cent support and build on what the duo had started and promised to come up with a blueprint that could assist the state in terms of ICT.

“To build on what we have started, we will give you 100 per cent support; we will come up with a framework on how we can forge ahead.

“We want a situation where each and everyone now is brought on board in ICT as far as digitisation is concerned, that is the digital inclusion and it is one of the things you have brought to us in the interest of the government of Gombe.

“We will standardise everything under one platform so that data can be easily shared across all different government entities.

“In GBB, our major concern is to act as a conduit to deliver the ICT product.

“We provide the storage where everything will be collected in a secured manner so that government organisations will have a centralised depository,” he said. (NAN)