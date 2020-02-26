Yobe Govt. sensitises communities against Lassa fever

Damaturu, Feb. 26, 2020 (NAN) Yobe State Government says it has embarked on sesnsitisation activities to create awareness to prevent outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Abdullahi Bego, the Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, made the disclosure at the inauguration of exercise on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Bego said the campaign was designed to ensure that there is no outbreak of the disease in the state.

He said the state government has mobilised resources from the Ministries of Information; Health, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well Primary Healthcare Management Board to avoid outbreak of the disease.

Bego said: “We have adopt the all-hands-on-deck approach to reach out to communities and ensure that they are adequately informed and educated about the dangers of Lassa fever.

“We will sensitise them on the steps they need to take to protect themselves against coming in contact with the disease”.

Bulama Yaro, an Official of the Public Health Department, Ministry of Health, highlighted major symptoms of the disease and enjoined people to report any symptoms to the nearest health centre for quick possible diagnosis and treatment.

According to him, the symptoms manifest gradually, starting with fever, general weakness, and depression, adding that after few days, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, and abdominal pains among others comes forth.

Also speaking, the Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi, commended the state government’s proactive measure of sensitising the people on the symptoms of the disease and the preventive tips to avoid infection.

Hashimi called on religious and community leaders to sensitise their subjects on the need to keep a clean environment to contain spread of the disease. (NAN)