3 Internet Fraudsters Plead Guilty in Ilorin

Three suspected Internet fraudsters have pleaded guilty to the criminal charges levelled against them before a Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday.

They are Olopade Solomon, Atanda Benjamin and Atoyebi Samson.

The defendants were being prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were arraigned on separate charges.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Adenike Akinpelu, fixed March 17, for judgment in the case and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.

The charge against Atanda reads: “That you, Atanda Femi Benjamin (alias; Federer Abril), sometime in December 2018 did attempt to cheat by impersonation

“When you pretended to be one Federer Abril, a white Caucasian via Gmail account: [email protected]

“And in that guise communicated with one Linda Richardson vide hangout, a representation you knew to be false,

“Thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.”

The charge against Atoyebi reads: “That you, Atoyebi Samson (alias William Grover), sometime in July 2019, did cheat by impersonation

“When you pretend to be one William Grover a white Female with gmail account [email protected]

“Fraudulently deceived Charles Wood, an American citizen, to send $500 worth of gift card, after you made him believe you were a girl in love with him

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Sesan Ola, urged the court to convict the defendants, having pleaded guilty to the charges. (NAN)