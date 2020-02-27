Court remands man for allegedly defiling 8-year-old daughter

0
News
February 27, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print
Court remands man for allegedly defiling 8-year-old daughter

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, ordered that a 50-year-old man, Amuda Yussuf, who allegedly defiled his eight-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional facility.

Chief Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take plea of the defendant, remanded Yussuf in Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan, pending the legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the matter until April 29, for mention.

The police charged Yussuf with defilement.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Samad Aliu, told the court that Yussuf committed the crime between September 2019 and February in Olohunkemi Zone 7, Muslim area, Ibadan.

The offence,  he said contravened the provisions of Section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

Posted by

Currently in Social Media platform of NTA, Largest TV in Africa. Iam a graduate of Mass Communication with special interest on social media and Online Editor and a Reporter.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.