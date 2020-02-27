‘I don’t love my husband of 26 years anymore, I want a divorce’ – Woman tells court

A housewife, Sherifat Olokoba, on Thursday asked an Area Court in Ilorin to dissolve her 26-year-old marriage to husband, Saadu on grounds that she no longer loves him. ”My lord, we got married in 1994 and we habe four children.

I want an end to this marriage because I no longer love Saadu. I cannot continue to make myself unhappy. “We don’t have time for each other anymore. I am becoming frustrated because he doesn’t care for me anymore,” she told the court.

Saadu, who did not object to the petitioner’s prayer, said: ”she is free to go. ” My Lord, let her go as she wishes. She is free to go, ” he consented. The Presiding Judge, Abdulhameed Aliyu, dissolved the union. ( NAN)