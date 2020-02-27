Reps Make Case For Completion of 2nd Niger Bridge

The House of Representatives has urged Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure completion of the second Niger bridge, Lokoja-Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan express ways.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of three motions by Rep. Hassan Abdullahi (APC-Kogi), Rep. Victor Mela (APC-Gombe)and Rep. Chudi Momah (APGA-Anambra) at plenary on Thursday.

While moving his motion, Abdullahi said the contract for the reconstruction of Abuja-Lokoja expressway was awarded to Messrs Dantata and Sawoe, RCC Nigeria Ltd, Bullentine Construction Company Nigeria Ltd and Gitto Construzioni Generalli Nigeria Limited in 2006.

He said that some of the contractors had completed their sections while others appeared to be experimenting.

According to Abdulahhi, the dual carriageway has become dangerous for thousands of Nigerians plying the very busy road ”with strange folds, contours and potholes that have continued to frighten drivers and passengers.”

On his part, Mela said that Nigeria has about 194,394 kilometres of road network which was the largest in Sub-Sahara Africa.

He said that most of the roads were built more than 40 years ago and were not properly maintained over the years.

“As a result, some of the signs put up on the roads have been destroyed or blocked by trees and shrubs.

“One of the most integral elements of smooth flow of traffic on highways is the proper posting of visibility road sighs which indicate the condition of the highways to the drivers.

“Most dangerous areas on the highway such as sharp bends, uphill, downhill and blind spots do not have adequate warning signs and construction of site, a situation that has resulted in many avoidable accidents,” Mela said.

While moving his motion, Momah said there were evidences of slow work on the Logos-Ibadan expressway, Abuja-Kaduna expressway and the second Niger bridge.

He said a total of N150.6 billion had been released for the projects alleging that there was conflict of interest in Julius Berger’s involvement in construction of second Niger bridge.

The house mandated its Committee on Works to investigate the companies handling the projects with a view to determining if they could deliver on good time.

The green chambers charged the committee to determine if the work done was commensurate with the amount released by government.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) mandated the committees on Works and FERMA to ensure compliance. (NAN)