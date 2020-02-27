UDUS mulls establishment of Infectious Disease Center

The Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), says it plans to establish an Infectious Disease Center to facilitate research and diagnose of infectious diseases.

UDUS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, stated this during a symposium tagged ” Emerging and Re-emerging of Viral Infections: The Story of Lassa Fever and COVID-19” on Thursday in Sokoto.

Bilbis, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Academics, Prof. Lawalli Abubakar, said the plan was to ensure experts engagements and services to the community.

In his lecture, Prof. Habib Abdulrazaq, a Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Department of Internal Medicine Bayero University, Kano, described the symposium as timely and relevant to present challenges.

Abdulrazaq emphasis the need for increased health education at all levels which was cardinal in curtailing spread of diseases.

He canvassed for more commitment from stakeholders on prevention and management of viral diseases.

Abdulrazaq shared his experiences on Lassa fever, CONVID-19 and others diseases on their mode of spread, contacts and risks faced by health managers and measures to be taken to ensure safety.

Dr John Oladejo, Director, Emergency Preparedness and Response, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said Federal Government had put in place measures to prevent spread of CONVID-9 and other diseases in Nigeria.

Oladejo said NCDC has emergency centres on infectious diseases and it was collaborating with national and international agencies on their management.