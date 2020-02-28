Coronavirus: Lagos Speaker urges residents to remain calm, vigilant

(NAN) The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has urged residents of the state to remain calm and vigilant, following the detection of the first case of Coronavirus brought in by an Italian.

Obasa, also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

The speaker said there was no need for residents to panic over the incident, because the state government had always been proactive in relation to safety of lives.

He said: “Prior to the confirmation of the first case of Coronavirus in Lagos, the state government had kept its antennae alert and had constantly enlightened the people concerning the health concern.

“Even though it is the most populous city in the country, Lagos state has always anticipated and taken steps ahead of events by equipping its medical facilities.

“The state government is also making sure that the disease control centres are up-to-date with issues related to their field. This is why residents of the state should remain calm at this time.

“I can assure you that the executive arm of government is not relaxed and will continue with its concerted efforts to nip this concern in the bud.

“Be assured also that the legislative arm of the state government will do all within its powers to help the executive curtail the ailment, since, as fortune would have it, we only have one recorded case.”

Obasa said the federal and the state governments had explained that the ailment only causes mild illnesses that were easily treated and could only be severe if there were underlying chronic health challenges.

The speaker urged the residents to support the state government to achieve its set goals by adhering to every instruction announced by the authorities.

“We are told to always wash our hands, stay a distance from those who are sneezing and coughing as well as other such simple instructions.

“I am also calling for intensified inspection to commence at the nation’s sea and airports, and residents should promptly report suspected cases.

“On our part, the House will soon meet over the development,” he said.

Obasa reminded Nigerians to call the federal government's line: 0800-970000-10 and appealed to Lagosians to call the state's helplines: 08023169485 or 08033565529 or 08052817243 where cases are suspected.